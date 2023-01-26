Markets
MKC

McCormick Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

January 26, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, flavor maker McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.42 to $2.47 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.56 to $2.61 per share on sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.90 per share on sales growth of 3.10 percent to $6.63 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the Company said it expects strong cash flow driven by profit and working capital initiatives and anticipates returning a significant portion of cash flow to shareholders through dividends. It expects strong underlying business performance in 2023 driven by sales growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MKC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.