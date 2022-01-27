Markets
MKC

McCormick Guides FY22 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, flavor maker McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2022, above analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.07 to $3.12 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.17 to $3.22 per share on sales growth of 3 to 5 percent, which in constant currency is 4 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.08 per share on sales growth of 2.40 percent to $6.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

McCormick said it expects sales growth to be driven by brand marketing, new products, category management and differentiated customer engagement, as well as pricing actions, which in conjunction with cost savings, are expected to offset anticipated inflationary pressures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MKC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular