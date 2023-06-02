McCormick (FRA:MCX0) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 77.58

The average one-year price target for McCormick (FRA:MCX0) has been revised to 77.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 72.44 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.83 to a high of 97.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.03% from the latest reported closing price of 80.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,716K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 15,499K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,495K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCX0 by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,761K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,616K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCX0 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,856K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,836K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCX0 by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,851K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCX0 by 5.98% over the last quarter.

