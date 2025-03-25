MCCORMICK Earnings Results: $MKC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MCCORMICK ($MKC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,605,500,000, missing estimates of $1,627,299,375 by $-21,799,375.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MKC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MCCORMICK Insider Trading Activity

MCCORMICK insiders have traded $MKC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE ERIK KURZIUS sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,840,320

MARGARET M V PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,092 shares for an estimated $2,163,926 .

. MICHAEL D MANGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $787,500 .

. JACQUES TAPIERO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $778,374.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MCCORMICK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of MCCORMICK stock to their portfolio, and 514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MCCORMICK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MCCORMICK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MKC forecast page.

MCCORMICK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MKC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MKC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $91.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $85.0 on 10/02/2024

on 10/02/2024 Adam Samuelson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $69.0 on 10/01/2024

on 10/01/2024 Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $93.0 on 10/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.