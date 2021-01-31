McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.5% to US$89.54 in the past week. McCormick reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$5.6b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.78, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MKC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for McCormick from eight analysts is for revenues of US$6.01b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 7.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.0% to US$2.89. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.97 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on McCormick after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$89.33, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values McCormick at US$108 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$56.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting McCormick's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect McCormick to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$89.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for McCormick going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for McCormick you should know about.

