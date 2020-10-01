McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MKC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $194.1, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKC was $194.1, representing a -8.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $211.07 and a 72.96% increase over the 52 week low of $112.23.

MKC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). MKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.66. Zacks Investment Research reports MKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.6%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 20.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKC at 4.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.