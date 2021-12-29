McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.96, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKC was $94.96, representing a -3.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.80 and a 21.98% increase over the 52 week low of $77.85.

MKC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). MKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports MKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.36%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mkc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKC as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPHD with an increase of 6.15% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of MKC at 5.93%.

