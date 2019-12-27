McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $169.62, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKC was $169.62, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.31 and a 42.54% increase over the 52 week low of $119.

MKC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). MKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.26. Zacks Investment Research reports MKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.1%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RHS with an increase of 9.99% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of MKC at 5.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.