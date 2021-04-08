McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -45.16% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKC was $89.16, representing a -15.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.54 and a 22.5% increase over the 52 week low of $72.79.

MKC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). MKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.36%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 16.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKC at 3.62%.

