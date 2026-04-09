McCormick & Company (BIT:1MKC) Price Target Decreased by 11.98% to 55.34

The average one-year price target for McCormick & Company (BIT:1MKC) has been revised to €55.34 / share. This is a decrease of 11.98% from the prior estimate of €62.88 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €45.33 to a high of €69.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from the latest reported closing price of €44.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick & Company. This is an decrease of 606 owner(s) or 37.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MKC is 0.13%, an increase of 26.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.60% to 229,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,523K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,509K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MKC by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,423K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MKC by 87.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,071K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MKC by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,816K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.