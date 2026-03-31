Markets
MKC

McCormick & Company Backs Annual Outlook; Stock Up Over 4% In Pre-Market

March 31, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC), an American food company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For fiscal 2026, McCormick & Company still anticipates adjusted income of $3.05 to $3.13 per share. The company continues to project adjusted operating income growth of 16% to 20%, with sales growth of 13% to 17%.

For fiscal 2025, the food maker had posted adjusted income of $3 per share, with adjusted operating income of $1.094 billion, on net sales of $6.840 billion.

MKC was up by 4.52% at $56.15 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.