McCormick & Company Backs Annual Outlook; Stock Up Over 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC), an American food company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For fiscal 2026, McCormick & Company still anticipates adjusted income of $3.05 to $3.13 per share. The company continues to project adjusted operating income growth of 16% to 20%, with sales growth of 13% to 17%.

For fiscal 2025, the food maker had posted adjusted income of $3 per share, with adjusted operating income of $1.094 billion, on net sales of $6.840 billion.

MKC was up by 4.52% at $56.15 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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