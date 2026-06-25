McCormick & Company Backs Annual Guidance; Stock Up 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC), an American food company, on Thursday reaffirmed its annual outlook, which also reflects contributions from the acquisition of a controlling interest in McCormick de Mexico closed on January 2.

Brendan M. Foley, CEO of McCormick & Company, said: "Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we expect to sustain the momentum in Flavor Solutions and increase reinvestment to improve Consumer volume trends and organic sales. Our fundamentals remain strong, supported by our advantaged categories and disciplined execution, giving us confidence in our ability to deliver on our 2026 outlook."

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted earnings per share growth to be in the range of 2% to 5%, with adjusted operating income growth of 16% to 20%, on net sales growth of 13% to 17%.

For fiscal 2025, McCormick & Company had recorded an adjusted income of $3 per share, with an adjusted operating profit of $1.094 billion, on net sales of $6.840 billion.

MKC was up by 4% at $49.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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