McCormick & Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $219.3 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $185.7 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $229.9 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.75 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $219.3 Mln. vs. $185.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

