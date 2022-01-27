McCormick & Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $197.4 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $200.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $227.3 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.73 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

