McCormick & Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $200.7 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $213.4 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $213.2 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.48 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $213.2 Mln. vs. $216.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.