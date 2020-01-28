McCormick & Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $213.4 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $214.0 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $216.4 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.48 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $216.4 Mln. vs. $222.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

