McCormick & Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.
The company's earnings totaled $206.1 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $191.9 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $206.2 million or $1.53 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.43 billion from $1.33 billion last year.
McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $206.2 Mln. vs. $196.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.64 to $5.72
