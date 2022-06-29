McCormick & Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $118.5 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $183.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $129.6 million or $0.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $1.54 billion from $1.56 billion last year.
McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $118.5 Mln. vs. $183.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.03 to $3.08
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMKC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?