McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 89.43

The average one-year price target for McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MKC) has been revised to 89.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 81.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.66 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.71% from the latest reported closing price of 87.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1620 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick & Co., Inc.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 240,217K shares. The put/call ratio of MKC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,716K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 15,499K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,495K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,761K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,616K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,856K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,836K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,851K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

McCormick Background Information

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

