McCormick: Brendan Foley to succeed Lawrence Kurzius as Chairman of board

Lawrence Kurzius, Executive Chairman of the Board of McCormick (MKC) & Company, announced that he will end his eight years of service as Chairman on December 31, 2024. Kurzius will continue as a Board member for McCormick, where he was employed for 22 years. He will not stand for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in March 2025. Kurzius transitioned the CEO responsibilities to Brendan Foley in September 2023 and continued to serve as Executive Chairman since that time. McCormick’s Board of Directors has appointed Brendan Foley, the company’s President and CEO, to succeed Kurzius as Chairman, in addition to his current duties, effective January 1, 2025.
