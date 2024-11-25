News & Insights

Stocks

McCormick: Brendan Foley to succeed Lawrence Kurzius as Chairman of board

November 25, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lawrence Kurzius, Executive Chairman of the Board of McCormick (MKC) & Company, announced that he will end his eight years of service as Chairman on December 31, 2024. Kurzius will continue as a Board member for McCormick, where he was employed for 22 years. He will not stand for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in March 2025. Kurzius transitioned the CEO responsibilities to Brendan Foley in September 2023 and continued to serve as Executive Chairman since that time. McCormick’s Board of Directors has appointed Brendan Foley, the company’s President and CEO, to succeed Kurzius as Chairman, in addition to his current duties, effective January 1, 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MKC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.