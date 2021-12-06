McCord Christensen Is The Chairman of the Board & CEO of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) And They Just Picked Up 713% More Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman of the Board & CEO, McCord Christensen, recently bought a whopping US$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$20.09. That purchase boosted their holding by 713%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PetIQ

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman of the Board & CEO McCord Christensen was not their only trade of PetIQ shares this year. They previously made a sale of -US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$40.07 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$22.74. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 54.00k shares for US$1.1m. But insiders sold 191.25k shares worth US$7.4m. All up, insiders sold more shares in PetIQ than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PETQ Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that PetIQ insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The PetIQ Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We're not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for PetIQ and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

