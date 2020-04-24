McConnell Wants States to Fend for Themselves. But What About Kentucky?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that states should fend for themselves during the coronavirus crisis. But Kentucky’s finances suggest that he might want to rethink that stance.

“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday. “My guess is [the states’] first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”

But Kentucky ranks 46th out of the 50 states on a range of financial metrics, according to the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. And the state rates 44th out of 50 according to Truth in Accounting, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that analyzes government fiscal data.

“Many of [the states] have done [it] to themselves with their pension program,” added McConnell. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”

McConnell’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kentucky, for its part, has roughly $26 billion in unfunded pension liabilities and $4 billion in unfunded retiree health care obligations. And the state has about $12 billion in bonds outstanding. All those financial obligations amount to about 24% of total personal income earned in the state—compared with an average of 15% for all 50 states. That ranks 44th out of 50 states, according to the Pew Trusts.

Financial obligations grow when revenue falls short of expenses, as it has done in Kentucky for 11 of the past 15 years, according to Pew.

Regarding revenue, tax collections for all 50 states are up about 15% on average since the peak quarter before the 2008-09 financial crisis. Kentucky’s collection is up about 6% over the same span.

Population change may have something to do with weaker-than-average growth of the tax base. Kentucky has grown about 0.4% a year from 2008 to 2018. The 50-state average is 0.6% over the same span. Personal income-tax rates are 5% in Kentucky, in line with the national average.

When asked about Sen. McConnell’s blue-state bailout comments yesterday at a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that “we will have to cut vital services,” adding that the recession will be deeper without federal support. “States can’t declare bankruptcy,” Beshear said. “This is necessary.”

Personal income growth is likely another reason the tax base has grown more slowly than average. Income grew about 1.6% a year on average in Kentucky between 2008 and 2018. That ranks 39th nationally and falls below the 2.1% average for all 50 states.

McConnell said in the interview that allowing states to file for bankruptcy would help save “some cities.”

Detroit, for instance, did go bankrupt in 2013 after a long economic decline. City revenues in 2002 amounted to about $2.6 billion and its $6 billion pension was fully funded. By 2013, city revenues were $2.3 billion, and the pension fund was $700 million short. Detroit ended up cutting health-care benefits and cutting billions in debt.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t agree with McConnell’s take—to say the least. He called it “one of the really dumb ideas of all time” in a Thursday news conference, adding “how do you not fund police and fire and teachers and schools in the midst of this crisis.”

New York remains the heart of the American coronavirus outbreak. New York City and its surrounding counties have more than 280,000 confirmed cases—about one-third of the American total.

State debt and pension costs will be an issue of national importance some day. And the Covid-19 crisis may catalyze that debate. Tough decisions will have to be made, and so-called solutions may fall on prior generations in the form of benefit cuts. It appears, however, Cuomo believes that is a debate for another day.

Kentucky has limited general obligation bonds. Most of its debt is issued by different state agencies. Credit-rating firm S&P cut Kentucky’s debt rating earlier in 2020, but state debt still carries an investment grade rating.

