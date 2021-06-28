McConnell urges Biden to pressure Democrats over infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday called on President Joe Biden to get the two top Democrats in Congress to abandon a plan to link a new $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal to a larger reconciliation package that Republicans reject.

