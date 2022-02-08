US Markets

McConnell criticizes censure of two House Republicans

David Morgan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Republican National Committee should not be singling out party members, after it censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill.

