McCarthy says he expects US House will pass legislation to address TikTok

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2023 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - u.s. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday he thinks lawmakers will pass bipartisan legislation to address concerns raised by Chinese-owned short video app TikTok and called the testimony of the company's CEO "very concerning."

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before a U.S. House Committee for about five hours Thursday and grilled by lawmakers from both parties about national security and other concerns about the app used by 150 million Americans. "Here's a CEO that can't tell you that China's not spying on the data," McCarthy said.

