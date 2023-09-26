McCarthy says Biden must tighten border to avert US government shutdown

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to agree to tight border restrictions in order to prevent wide swaths of the U.S. government from shutting down for the fourth time in a decade.

Republican McCarthy's proposal is not likely to resolve a high-stakes spending battle that could idle hundreds of thousands of federal workers on Sunday, as Biden and his fellow Democrats who control the Senate have already rejected Republican border plans.

The Senate is preparing to vote on a bipartisan spending bill that would keep the government operating after current money runs out at midnight on Saturday (0400 GMT Sunday), giving negotiators more time to agree on full-year spending numbers.

Those policies are certain to be rejected by Biden and the Senate. But on Tuesday, McCarthy called on the president and Democrats to reconsider.

"Let's do something on the border, keep the government open and show this nation that we can do it right, and solve the rest of our problems as we go."

The standoff has caused concern at credit rating agency Moody's, though it is unclear whether it will hurt U.S. creditworthiness, as past shutdowns have not had a significant impact on the world's largest economy.

Biden and McCarthy had aimed to head off a shutdown this year when they agreed in May, at the end of a standoff over the federal debt ceiling, to discretionary spending of $1.59 trillion for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Lawmakers on McCarthy's right flank have since rejected that number, demanding $120 billion in cuts, even as more moderate members of their party including top Senate Republicans voiced support for the agreed-on plan.

That only accounts for a fraction of the total U.S. budget, which will come to $6.4 trillion for this fiscal year. Lawmakers are to popular benefit programs like Social Security and Medicare, which are projected to grow dramatically as the population ages.

Biden himself has called on House Republicans to honor McCarthy's deal.

Bowing to their concerns, McCarthy has teed up a procedural vote on Tuesday evening to take up four spending bills for the coming fiscal year that reflect conservative priorities and stand no chance of becoming law.

If Tuesday's vote succeeds, lawmakers would try to pass the four measures out of the House later in the week. They would not fund the full government or prevent a shutdown.

That could complicate any effort to pass a stopgap spending bill and avert a shutdown.

Congress has shut down the government 14 times since 1981, though most of those funding gaps have lasted only a day or two.

