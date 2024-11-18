McCarthy-Jacobs joint venture selected to build Torrance Groundwater Desalter

The McCarthy-Jacobs (J) joint venture was selected to design and build the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion, a critical component of Water Replenishment District , WRD, of Southern California’s Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program and its larger “WIN 4 ALL” initiative. The desalination expansion project will treat salt water in the West Coast Groundwater Basin and create a more resilient local drinking water supply for more than 88,000 residents in the area – eliminating the need for imported water.
