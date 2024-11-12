News & Insights

McBride Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 12, 2024 — 01:42 pm EST

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride plc announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, held on November 12, 2024, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-appointment of several directors and the authorization for share allotment and market purchases. The company expressed gratitude towards shareholders for their engagement and backing.

