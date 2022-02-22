McBride posts half-year loss as costs surge

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's McBride MCB.L reported a half-year loss on Tuesday, as the maker of Oven Pride cleaning products faced a relentless surge in costs from global supply chain pressures.

The company reported an adjusted pretax loss for the six months ended Dec. 31 of 16.9 million pounds ($23 million), compared with an adjusted pretax profit of 16.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7362 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.