McBride posts half-year loss as costs surge

Britain's McBride reported a half-year loss on Tuesday, as the maker of Oven Pride cleaning products faced a relentless surge in costs from global supply chain pressures.

The company reported an adjusted pretax loss for the six months ended Dec. 31 of 16.9 million pounds ($23 million), compared with an adjusted pretax profit of 16.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7362 pounds)

