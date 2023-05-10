McBride (LSE:MCB) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 38.25

The average one-year price target for McBride (LSE:MCB) has been revised to 38.25 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 35.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from the latest reported closing price of 32.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in McBride. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.00%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.15% to 2,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 985K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 896K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

