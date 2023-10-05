McBride (LSE:MCB) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for McBride (LSE:MCB) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 38.25 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from the latest reported closing price of 39.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in McBride. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.01%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 985K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 896K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.