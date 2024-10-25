News & Insights

McBride Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride plc announced that Lennard Markestein, its Divisional Managing Director, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 10,000 ordinary shares at £1.11 each. This purchase brings his total holdings to 314,822 shares, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

