McBride Chairman Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride PLC’s Chairman, Jeff Nodland, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 50,000 additional shares at an average price of £0.9547 per share, bringing his total holdings to 714,600 shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a significant vote of confidence in the company’s future by its leadership.

