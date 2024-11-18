News & Insights

Stocks

McBride Chairman Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

November 18, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

McBride PLC’s Chairman, Jeff Nodland, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 50,000 additional shares at an average price of £0.9547 per share, bringing his total holdings to 714,600 shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a significant vote of confidence in the company’s future by its leadership.

For further insights into GB:MCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.