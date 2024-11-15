News & Insights

Stocks

McBride CFO Increases Shareholding, Boosts Investor Confidence

November 15, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark Strickland, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 9,500 ordinary shares at a price of £0.9732 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, raises Strickland’s total holdings to 320,262 shares. The move signals confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially sparking interest among investors.

For further insights into GB:MCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.