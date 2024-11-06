News & Insights

McBride CEO’s Strategic Share Transactions Unveiled

November 06, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride’s CEO, Chris Smith, recently conducted a series of transactions involving the sale and immediate repurchase of shares through a ‘Bed and ISA’ strategy, maintaining his total shareholding unchanged. These transactions involved both Chris and Harriet Smith, highlighting ongoing strategic financial maneuvers within the company. Such activities could pique the interest of investors monitoring executive share dealings for potential insights into McBride’s internal financial strategies.

