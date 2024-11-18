News & Insights

McBride CEO Increases Stake with Share Purchase

November 18, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride’s CEO, Chris Smith, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 15,401 ordinary shares at an average price of £0.969 per share. This acquisition brings his total shareholding to 803,306 shares, highlighting his confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors might find this move encouraging as it suggests a strong belief in McBride’s potential growth.

