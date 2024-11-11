MCAN Financial Group Sees Strong Q3 Growth

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) has released an update.

MCAN Financial Group reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showcasing a significant increase in net income to $26.9 million, driven by gains in their REIT portfolio and income from MCAP. The company’s total assets grew to over $5.2 billion, highlighting strong asset management in a declining interest rate environment.

