News & Insights

Stocks

MCAN Financial Group Sees Strong Q3 Growth

November 11, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) has released an update.

MCAN Financial Group reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showcasing a significant increase in net income to $26.9 million, driven by gains in their REIT portfolio and income from MCAP. The company’s total assets grew to over $5.2 billion, highlighting strong asset management in a declining interest rate environment.

For further insights into TSE:MKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.