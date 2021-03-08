US Markets
McAfee to sell its enterprise business for $4 bln

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 8 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company McAfee Corp MCFE.O said on Monday it would sell its enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion in cash.

