Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm McAfee Corp MCFE.O said on Monday it will be bought by a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Advent International for over $14 billion.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.