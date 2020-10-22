McAfee, a leading provider of antivirus and endpoint security software, raised $740 million by offering 37 million shares at $20, within the range of $19 to $22. McAfee plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MCFE. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities, Citi, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, HSBC and Mizuho Securities acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article McAfee prices IPO at $20, within the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



