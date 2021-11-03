McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shareholders are still up 59% over 1 year despite pulling back 4.5% in the past week

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last year. However, its return of 33% does fall short of the market return of, 37%.

Although McAfee has shed US$178m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because McAfee made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year McAfee saw its revenue grow by 48%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. To be blunt the 33% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the market is missing what growth investor Matt Joass calls 'the hidden power of inflection points'. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:MCFE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for McAfee the TSR over the last 1 year was 59%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

McAfee boasts a total shareholder return of 59% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . Unfortunately the share price is down 25% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand McAfee better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - McAfee has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

