McAfee (MCFE) Reports a Breakeven in Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y

McAfee MCFE reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of breakeven against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents per share.



Revenues of $723 million also surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and were up 10% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 37 cents per share.



Markedly, McAfee completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on Oct 22 and raised roughly $586 million in proceeds.

Quarterly Details

Consumer revenues (54.3% of total revenues) grew 22.7% year over year to $395 million in the reported quarter. However, Enterprise revenues (45.7% of total revenues) of $333 million decreased 2.1% year over year.



Similar to its cybersecurity peers FireEye FEYE and Fortinet FTNT, McAfee benefited from strong demand for security solutions and expanding subscriber base. The company added 669K net core Direct to Consumer (“DTC”) subscribers in the reported quarter.



McAfee Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McAfee Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McAfee Corp. Quote

As of Sep 26, core DTC customers were 17.3 million. Core Enterprise customers were 1,525.



Gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 71.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA expanded 470 bps year over year to 36.4%. Consumer adjusted EBITDA increased 27% year over year to $181 million. Enterprise adjusted EBITDA increased 27% from the year-ago quarter to $84 million.



Meanwhile, research & development expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 240 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.1%.



Moreover, sales & marketing expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 220 bps year over year to 25.5%.



Further, general & administrative expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 240 bps to 8.5%.



Operating margin expanded 530 bps year over year to 34.8%.

Balance Sheet

McAfee had cash and cash equivalents of $348 million as of Sep 26, 2020.



Moreover, the company paid down $525 million in high-cost debt using IPO proceeds to hit leverage ratio of 3.4x.



Further, McAfee expects to declare $37.5 million quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, to be paid on first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Key Q3 Developments

During the reported quarter, McAfee expanded its relationship with Amazon AMZN. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company and Amazon Business Prime partnered to solve cyber security and IT resource challenges for small businesses. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $732 million and $742 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $254 million and $264 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favoritestock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



FireEye, Inc. (FEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



McAfee Corp. (MCFE): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.