McAfee Files Registration Statement With SEC For Proposed IPO

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - McAfee Corp., the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, said that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said in a statement.

The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MCFE."

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

