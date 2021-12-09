McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers in the United States and internationally. The US$11b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$47m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.7b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on McAfee's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Software analysts is that McAfee is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$577m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 55%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:MCFE Earnings Per Share Growth December 9th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of McAfee's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with McAfee is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

