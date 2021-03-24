McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 32.18% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCFE was $23.54, representing a -5.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.99 and a 59.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

MCFE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). Zacks Investment Research reports MCFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.64%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

Interested in gaining exposure to MCFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCFE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSJ with an increase of 20.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCFE at 3.32%.

