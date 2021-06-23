McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.43, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCFE was $28.43, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.36 and a 92.09% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

MCFE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). Zacks Investment Research reports MCFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.6%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCFE as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fu (MCFE)

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (MCFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NTSE with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCFE at 4.47%.

