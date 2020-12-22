McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.72, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCFE was $16.72, representing a -15.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.78 and a 12.97% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

MCFE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

