McAfee Corp shares fall 7% in Nasdaq debut

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Shares of cyber security firm McAfee Corp MCFE.O fell 7% in their market debut on Thursday, as the firm raised about $620 million in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $18.60 per share, compared with its IPO price of $20 per share.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

