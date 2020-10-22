US Markets
McAfee Corp shares fall 7% in Nasdaq debut

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares of cyber security firm McAfee Corp fell 7% in their market debut on Thursday, as the firm raised about $620 million in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $18.60 per share, compared with its IPO price of $20 per share.

