SAA

M&C strikes deal with Fifteen in rebuff to biggest investor

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

The independent directors of M&C Saatchi have agreed a deal to sell the British advertising company to consultancy Next Fifteen Communications, saying it offered a superior outcome to a bid from its biggest shareholder.

Adds detail

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The independent directors of M&C Saatchi SAA.L have agreed a deal to sell the British advertising company to consultancy Next Fifteen Communications NFC.L, saying it offered a superior outcome to a bid from its biggest shareholder.

M&C, one of the biggest names in British advertising, has been fighting off an offer from Vin Murria and rejected a deal worth 254 million pounds ($317 million) this week.

It said on Friday the deal with Fifteen was worth 310 million pounds.

In a joint statement, the two companies said the deal would help establish a much stronger competitor in digital marketing and consulting, bringing together blue-chip clients and an array of services and providing more firepower to invest.

M&C said its senior staff fully backed the deal. Murria's AdvancedadvT investment vehicle said it was considering its options and noted that it owned 22.3% of M&C's stock.

"M&C Saatchi is synonymous with creativity and strategy, whereas Next Fifteen has built a reputation around its technology and data driven offering," said Tim Dyson, CEO of Next Fifteen. "This makes for a great combination."

($1 = 0.8010 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James and Jason Neely)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters