M&C Saatchi's top investor backs out of race to buy UK ad group

May 20 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi's SAA.L top investor Vin Murria on Friday pulled out of a race to buy the London-listed advertising firm after the company earlier in the day agreed to a takeover offer from consultancy Next Fifteen Communications NFC.L.

AdvancedAdvT ADVT.L, Murria's acquisition vehicle, said on Friday its offer of 253.6 million pounds ($316.1 million) for M&C from earlier this week was final and would not be increased. Next Fifteen agreed to buy M&C for 310 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8023 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.